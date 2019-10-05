MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Societe Generale lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

