Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $344,205.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 94.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,677,333 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

