National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGHC. BidaskClub cut National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on National General and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NGHC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National General will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $117,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $374,474. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National General by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,157,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National General by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 151,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.