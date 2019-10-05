Natixis Buys 33,503 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $211,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 407,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.24. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

