Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Natixis cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38,895 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $210.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,220 shares of company stock worth $28,469,996. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

