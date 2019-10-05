Natixis Has $4.72 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis decreased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 192,865 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in eBay were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

