Natixis Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,076 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,308,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 220,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,385. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.