Natixis Purchases 103,915 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 378.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

