Natixis Purchases 4,240 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

