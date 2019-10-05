Natixis Sells 201,804 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 687,564 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 79.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 36,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.