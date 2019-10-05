Natixis Sells 70,896 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,896 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Total System Services were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,342,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,217 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 184,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter worth $5,084,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Total System Services by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,710,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,447,000 after purchasing an additional 533,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $1,766,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSS remained flat at $$133.27 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $142.30.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.