Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164,897 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gentex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Gentex by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,259 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 47,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

