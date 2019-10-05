Neblio (NEBL) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005326 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $191,174.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,612,831 coins and its circulating supply is 14,940,213 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

