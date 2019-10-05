Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 5% Higher

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46, 335,061 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 353,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

