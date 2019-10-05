NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 148,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 419,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.