Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

NBIX opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $117.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 407.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $632,688.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,448 shares of company stock worth $17,245,214. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,908,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.