Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 25,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

