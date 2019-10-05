New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on New Relic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 745,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,718 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

