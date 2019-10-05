Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE NR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $670.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,371,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 379,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,290,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 212,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

