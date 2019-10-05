Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Newton has a market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00192429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.01015207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

