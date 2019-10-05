NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00012024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00697972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

