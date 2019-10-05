NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

