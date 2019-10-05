Nitro Hits Market Capitalization of $169,726.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $169,726.00 and $359.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01017202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

