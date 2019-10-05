NoLimitCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,408.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,408.00 and $2,872.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 605,334,222 coins and its circulating supply is 420,334,222 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

