Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after buying an additional 690,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.