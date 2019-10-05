Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,308 Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Opera by 45.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 493,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at $50,318,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in Opera by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,137. Opera Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

