Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 457.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.82. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

