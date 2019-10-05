Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $427,000 Investment in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 514,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRZO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

