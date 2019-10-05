Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GCP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,973. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

