Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

