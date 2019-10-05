North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 234535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

