North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 705 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.37. 897,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.97.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

