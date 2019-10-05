North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $592,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 63.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 198,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

