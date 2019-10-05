North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 4,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,935. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

