North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.40 Million Position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.88% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 307,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

