North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

