North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 8,003 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,235,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 921,246 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,952,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 223,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the second quarter worth $745,000.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.