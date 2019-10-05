Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,898,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $364.05. 263,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.77 and a 200 day moving average of $322.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

