Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.82, approximately 6,231,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,990,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Specifically, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,062,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,740,709 shares in the company, valued at $607,592,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,587 shares of company stock worth $11,980,500. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 603.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

