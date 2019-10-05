Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nutrien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NTR opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 124,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 134.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.