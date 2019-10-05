Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 375,362 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,362 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 977.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 850.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a current ratio of 41.04. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

