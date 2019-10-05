Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Westlake Chemical worth $26,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

WLK opened at $60.30 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

