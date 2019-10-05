O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 22.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 125,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

