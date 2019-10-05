Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.54.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 165,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.