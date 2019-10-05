OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1,500.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. During the last week, OKCash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00071754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00130879 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,038.70 or 0.99632672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002338 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,775,856 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

