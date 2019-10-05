Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report sales of $143.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the highest is $143.80 million. Okta posted sales of $105.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $561.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $563.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $729.15 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $749.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.53. 4,512,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,313,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $6,628,966.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,552 shares of company stock worth $90,758,570. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after buying an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 761.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

