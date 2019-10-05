Omnitude (ECOM) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 66% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.