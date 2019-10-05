Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 4.8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares were up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 359,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 132,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

