OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

