OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.6% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 259.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,559. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

